Established WWE NXT Talent Pulled From Women's Breakout Tournament

"WWE NXT" star Jakara Jackson has been forced to pull out of the ongoing "NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament following an injury, and a replacement has been named.

WWE announced on social media that Jackson hasn't been medically cleared and will be replaced by Brinley Reece in the match. Reece, whose real name is Breanna Ruggiero, will be making her television debut when she wrestles in the Breakout Tournament.

BREAKING: @JakaraWWE has not been medically cleared and will be withdrawing from the #WWENXT Women's Breakout Tournament. @brinleyreecewwe will be taking her place. — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 16, 2023

Reece has wrestled on a few occasions in "NXT" live events but has yet to wrestle on television. Following the announcement that she would be a part of the tournament, Reece vowed to show everyone what she's capable of.

I'm ready to show the world what Brinley Reece is all about 💪🏻🩷 https://t.co/vRud4iKa5Z — Brinley Reece (@brinleyreecewwe) October 16, 2023

The young star, a former fitness trainer, was signed by WWE last year following tryouts during SummerSlam weekend. Reece will face off against Arianna Grace in the "NXT" Women's Breakout first round match, an opponent she faced recently at a live event. If Reece wins her first televised match, she will go on to face Kelani Jordan in the semi-finals of the tournament, who progressed from the first round after defeating Izzi Dame on the October 3 edition of "NXT." Lola Vice also progressed to the semi-final after winning her match against Dani Palmer on last week's "NXT," while the other first round match will see Karmen Petrovic face off against Jaida Parker.

This is the second edition of the "NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament, with the first one occurring in 2022, won by Roxanne Perez. Cody Rhodes, during his recent appearance on "NXT," announced that the "NXT" Men's Breakout Tournament will return soon, as will the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.