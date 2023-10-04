Kelani Jordan Wins First Match In WWE NXT Women's Breakout Tournament

On this past Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," Kelani Jordan defeated Izzi Dame to advance to the second round of the "WWE NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament. Jordan's next opponent will be the winner of Arianna Grace vs. Jakara Jackson.

Jordan signed a WWE contract back in August 2022. Almost a year later, she would have her first WWE match in May of this year on "NXT Level Up," while her first televised "NXT" match was on June 6, where she took part in a "NXT" Women's Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal. Prior to this week's match, her last match was a loss to Blair Davenport during the "NXT" No Mercy pre-show. Before her WWE release last month, Dana Brooke was on the developmental brand as Jordan's on-screen mentor.

Last year's breakout tournament winner was Roxanne Perez, who eventually went on to become the "NXT" Women's Champion for over 100 days, as well as one of the entrants in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.