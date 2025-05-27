Rick Derringer Dead, Artist Behind Hulk Hogan's 'Real American' WWE Theme Dies At Age 77

It's another sad day for the world of pro wrestling, even if some fans may not be able to entirely grasp it. TMZ reports that Rick Derringer, a musician known for his collaboration with WWE in the 1980s, including his composition of Hulk Hogan's "Real American" theme song, passed away this past Monday. He was 77 years old.

Born in Celina, Ohio on August 5, 1947, Derringer became interested in music at a young age, and got his first electric guitar at 9 years old. By the age of 15, he had formed the band The McCoys, which would go on to find success a few years later after the release of the song "Hang On Sloppy," which reached #1 on the Billboard's Hot 100. When the band dissolved in 1969, Derringer continued on as a solo artist, and in 1970 released another Top 20 hit, "Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo."

After another fifteen years of success, Derringer entered the wrestling business in 1985 thanks to his friendship with Cyndi Lauper, who had recently begun collaborating with WWE. He would produce "The Wrestling Album," where he would co-write and perform "Real American." Over 30 years later, Derringer would produce an updated version of the song, which saw him change around several lyrics.

Two years later, Derringer and WWE collaborated again, with the rock star producing "Piledriver: The Wrestling Album II." Derringer performed twice on the album, including his composition of Demolition's theme, and a cover of "Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo," which he performed with WWE personality "Mean" Gene Okerlund. That was Derringer's last known wrestling collaboration, though he continued to write and perform music into his later years.

Wrestling Inc. would like to offer their condolences to Derringer's family and friends during this difficult time.