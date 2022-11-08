The Story Behind Hulk Hogan's Real American Theme

At the time of the release of "The Wrestling Album," Hulk Hogan had his own entrance theme performed by the WWF All Stars. It wasn't until The U.S. Express left the company and Hogan was in a feud with the Iranian star The Iron Sheik that Hogan would debut the song as his own theme. Hogan would become synonymous with the song for the rest of his career.

Despite its popularity, Rick Derringer has since shown disappointment in how the song has ended up. The song was never released as an official single, and Derringer has since spoken about his feelings in a retrospective of the song with Mel Magazine. He explained, "We had wanted to write this fabulous patriotic song for all Americans. We saw it somehow on a different level than a wrestler's theme song, so in some ways, I was a little letdown."

Then, there is also the question of if Derringer is even the singer of the song. The drummer in the recording session, Jimmy Bralower, has gone on record in that same retrospective stating that Derringer's writing partner, Bernard Kenny, was the voice behind the powerful track. Nonetheless, given its association with the rise of Hulkamania, "Real American" has cemented itself as a classic theme known both in wrestling but also pop culture as a whole.