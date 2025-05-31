WWE Star Aleister Black Discusses Relationship With Undertaker

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2020, The Undertaker tipped the scale in Aleister Black's favor before a three-on-one beatdown at the hands of The O.C. escalated any further. More specifically, the WWE Hall of Famer choked The Good Brothers, then laid out AJ Styles with a chokeslam, thus allowing Black to follow up with a Black Mass to "The Phenomenal One" for the win. While appearing on "Wrestling the Rap Game Podcast," Black revealed the feedback he received from The Undertaker afterward, while also addressing their general relationship.

"Taker's always been very, very cool," Black said. "[He] has given me tons of advice. I think the biggest thing he always told me is force people to sell your character. You're not a regular character. You cannot have people do certain things to you. They have to react to you. They have to have a visual reaction to you. To this day, I still try to implement it, but again, schedule, wrestling change[s].

"I remember after the match he was like 'Hey kid, good selling. You took your time. I appreciate that.' I'm like 'Oh, thank you sir.' It was just one of those things. Every once in a while, he would just take me to the side and was just talking to me about this character stuff. It was just very cool because he didn't have to do that, but he did."

One month after aiding Black, The Undertaker battled Styles in what would be the final bout of his in-ring career — a Boneyard Match – at WrestleMania 36. Meanwhile, Black left WWE the following year before returning in April 2025 with a Black Mass to The Miz on "WWE SmackDown."

