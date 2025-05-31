R-Truth Was Ready To Quit Wrestling Before Meeting This WWE Hall Of Famer

WWE star R-Truth has recalled the part Road Dogg played in his career and how he would've quit the business if it wasn't for the DX star.

R-Truth, during his recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," recalled almost quitting in his early years in the business when he was a part of Memphis Championship Wrestling. After signing with WWE, Truth was sent to Memphis to hone his trade and was told that he would be called up to WWE after six months in Memphis. But troubles away from the ring, and frustration with his standing in Memphis, drove Truth to almost quit the pro wrestling business before Road Dogg convinced him to persist.

"So I'm in Memphis training, training, training. Six months came. Seven months came, nothing. I was having issues at home, I was discouraged. I felt like a failure. I felt like I was ready to quit. I wasn't going back to the streets. I didn't know what I was going back to," said the veteran star. "My contract was up too. I did my last show there. Road Dogg and his wife were in Memphis on vacation, and they came to the TV taping. That was when I dropped the title to Jerry Lawler, and he watched the match. By the time I got back to the locker room, Road Dogg was back there, and he was like, 'Was that you rapping?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' He was like, 'I want you to be my tag team partner.' I was blown away. It's like, that's Road Dogg, DX. I'm like, 'Dogg, I'm fixing to quit. I would love to, but I ain't made for this, I'm about to quit.' He's like, 'What? You feel like just giving up and quitting, but you made it here.'"

R-Truth revealed that the Hall of Famer gave him some sound advice and then informed him to keep it going for another three months, and promised him that he would then take him under his wing in WWE. Two months later, WWE called him and he began his career with the promotion as K-Kwik.