WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Recalls This Star Throwing Him Around Like He Was A Child

WWE Hall of Famer JBL was a menacing presence in the ring due to his large size and reputation, but even he was manhandled once or twice, most notably by Brock Lesnar, as JBL recently recalled.

JBL got to see the rise and progress of Lesnar up close and personal as he was tasked with the duty of wrestling him early in Lesnar's career. He recalled a specific instance during his recent appearance on "Something to Wrestle," when he was rag-dolled around by Lesnar, which convinced him about Lesnar's strength and power.

"Brock was just, god, different level. He told me one time, we're out in West Texas, and he just got in the company, we're working the house show loop, me and him, singles matches. And he goes, 'I'm gonna give you a belly to belly.' And I said, 'Okay.' And I said, 'Brock, I said, I know you're strong enough, but I'm 6'6", I've been thrown on my head a couple times, you sure you're good throwing me straight over?' And he goes, 'John, I've been suplexing guys since I was 5 years old.' I said, 'Okay.' So, go out there, and he grabs me and threw me like I was a child. And I got up, I go, 'Do that again.' And he grabbed me and he threw me again.' I got up and said, 'Do it again.' And he grabbed me, same thing just three times. He just launched me. And I'm like, 'You've got to be kidding me. This guy is a freak.' Yeah, Brock was unbelievable."

The topic of Lesnar came up during JBL's discussion about the strongest men he faced, with two others he mentioned being legends Mark Henry and Big Show, also known as Paul Wight.