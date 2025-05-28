Gabe Kidd Says He'd Love To 'Beat The F***' Out Of This AEW Newcomer

Gabe Kidd is still reportedly under contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but he continues to become a larger presence on AEW television, including several recent appearances backing up Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. Assuming Kidd's appearances continue, the wrestler has his eyes on another newer AEW addition — Kevin Knight. Kidd revealed as much during a recent interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp.

"That is someone that I would love to beat the s*** out of. I would love to beat the f*** out of Kevin Knight," Kidd said. "We spent many days in the dojo together and it would ... be a good lesson for him. I'll take him back to the dojo in the name of violence. The beating I give him will make him realize he's not what he thinks he is."

Kidd revealed that he and Knight used to be roommates, but that doesn't seem to have affected Kidd's desire to enact violence on his former training partner. The NJPW star criticized Knight for publicly stating that he wants to enter the annual G1 Climax tournament before fully proving himself.

"You're saying all this about [how] you want to go to the G1, you say you want to step up to heavyweight while you're there doing a junior tournament," Kidd stated. "Try to win that first, mate."

In addition to Knight, Kidd stated that he'd have no problem fighting any wrestler in AEW. Based on that attitude, he should fit right in with Moxley and the rest of the Death Riders. Kidd was most recently seen helping the group at AEW Double or Nothing this past weekend, though he was not officially part of the Anarchy in the Arena match. Meanwhile, Knight is participating in NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Fightful with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.