Will Ospreay Discusses Getting Character Help From Two AEW Veterans

AEW star Will Ospreay has revealed which two company veterans have assisted him the most when it comes to developing his on-screen persona. During an appearance on "The #JJRBTS" podcast, the two-time AEW International Champion named two WWE legends that have been instrumental in helping improve his character overtime.

"[Chris] Jericho messaged me yesterday telling me what a good job I [had] done on my promo, and that coming from him, like he was the promo king once upon a time ... the fact that he takes time to watch and then constructively give criticism, like I appreciate that so much. Cope's another one, Adam Copeland, like I grew up watching you bro and he's so good."

"The Aerial Assassin" continued by reflecting on a deep conversation he shared with Cope, explaining that he was shocked to be speaking with one of his heroes, but also was grateful for the guidance that the former WWE star provided him. Ospreay also touched on his position within AEW, claiming that he wants to be a company leader going forward.

"I want to be the captain of the ship because I believe in myself and I believe in my abilities but it's nothing if you don't have the backing of the people that took the bumps before you, and they've all got my back bro and that's mad."

Ospreay also named MVP as another colleague that's helped him develop as a performer, explaining that he's not only offered advice, but claimed it was his time to "take the ball and run" with his AEW career.

