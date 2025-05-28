AEW's Jim Ross Explains How Tony Khan Can Be 'Too Friendly,' Is In A Tough Spot

AEW President Tony Khan has had to deal with several locker room controversies across the lifetime of the promotion, most infamously with the backstage altercation between CM Punk and the Elite at All Out 2022, and again with Punk and Jack Perry at All In 2023. During both occasions, Khan was accused of being too nice and even veteran commentator Jim Ross agrees with this outlook of the AEW President.

During an episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross noted that he's been very well taken care of by the Khan family during his cancer recovery over the past few years, and that he recently got a phone call from Khan ahead of his surgery. "He's very talent friendly. Maybe too friendly at times..." Ross noted. "I feel bad for him because he's in a game that's very unique but he's not over-matched IQ wise, he might be over-matched by some of the people that work for him," Ross added, suggesting that there are people within AEW that could be taking advantage of Khan.

"The last time I was there, I listened, I was truly curious to hear office talent talking," he added. Ross went onto imply that the aforementioned talent may have simply been interested in ways to further themselves. "Wrestling's a funny thing, it's very ... the talent that work in the office are oftentimes — not all of it but oftentimes — are very self-serving." Ross then admitted that he was self-serving in the past too, and said that Khan is in a tough spot in the wrestling industry.

