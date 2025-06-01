WWE's Lyra Valkyria Recalls Being Told She's Winning Inaugural Women's IC Title

This past Janurary, Lyra Valkyria became the first-ever WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion when she defeated Dakota Kai during the finals of the tournament for the title on "WWE Raw." After holding the belt for nearly 150 days, Valkyria revealed when she discovered that she would be winning the championship on a recent episode of "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet. "I never was a part of that conversation. I just find out on Mondays what I'm doing. I found out the day of. I was never a part of the decision or the conversation. I just showed up to work."

Valkyria continued to open up about her feelings towards being crowned the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion, explaining that career milestones and achievements never seem to affect her in the moment, but rather in the days afterwards.

"Amazing. I couldn't believe it. I really couldn't believe it. But things don't hit me when I think they're going to. I always say that it never hits me in the moment. It hit me when I was driving home and taking my bags out of the car on the Tuesday. The title is just sitting in my bag, the zip opens, and I'm like, Oh yeah, that's the Intercontinental Championship. I won that. I brought that home. That's when it hits me."

On Saturday June 7, Valkyria will defend the Women's IC title against Becky Lynch for the second time at Money In The Bank. Last month at Backlash, "The Man" failed to defeat Valkyria, but since has worked herself into a rematch for the championship after the 28-year-old interfered in her Money In The Bank qualifying match.

