Konnan Shares Things He's Heard About AEW Creative

AEW President Tony Khan is one of the most criticized figures in recent pro wrestling history, with both people who dislike AEW's product and those wanting it to be better pointing out the issues they have with his booking on a public platform. For years, the narrative was that Khan was the sole person behind AEW's booking, and with at one point directing Fulham Football Club, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and managing "Dynamite," "Rampage," and "Collision," many opined that he simply had too much on his plate and his promotion was suffering.

However, according to WCW veteran Konnan, in an episode of "Keepin' It 100," the creative process in AEW isn't the same anymore.

"They've definitely changed. I've heard from very credible sources that Tony's getting help from some wrestlers," he claimed. "Thank God he is, because he needed it, because one of the things on the show that we don't see anymore is when they were trying to stick ten pounds of s**t in a five-pound bag. Remember, they had like 30 segments, and they don't do that anymore."

Interestingly, Bully Ray recently shared some advice for Khan about his booking, where he also focused on the pacing of the shows. According to the WWE Hall of Famer, Khan needs to slow down the pacing around major moments, specifically huge finishers that should leave the opponent reeling in pain. While Konnan claims there has already been change in this regard, in the past, Khan admitted that AEW's programming was always meant to cater to the "sickos" of the wrestling fandom instead.

