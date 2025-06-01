Former WWE Star Adam Rose Looks Unrecognizable Now

Not long after his 2016 suspension, Rose was arrested on domestic violence charges after officers responded to an altercation between Rose and his wife. Rose was suspended from WWE indefinitely and was soon granted a release. Once charges against Rose were dropped, the independent wrestler tried to monetize his mugshot, fashioning a t-shirt with it and selling it.

In 2019, a photo circulated of the former WWE star, with a shaved head, goatee, and looking much leaner than his days in WWE. Many wondered what led to the drastic transformation, and a Facebook post from months earlier might hold the key to Rose's new look.

Not only was Rose dealing with his release from WWE and legal issues in the years since leaving the company, but he was also in the throes of drug addiction. In January of 2019, Rose revealed that he'd been sober for 415 days, thanks to help from WWE.

"God has given me a second chance and I don't plan to waste it," Rose wrote at the time. "I want to thank the @wwe for their help. They went above and beyond for me even when I know I didn't deserve it."

So there you have it, the reason for the former Adam Rose being nearly unrecognizable from his days in WWE is that Ray Leppan has finally found a semblance of peace and sobriety in his personal life. It is not the look of a man crying out for help, but the look of a man who has lived a hundred lifetimes and come out the other side whole.