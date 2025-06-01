Why This WWE Superstar Couldn't Stand The Kliq

From 1994 through 2009, Holly held down a consistent spot in the WWE midcard, earning a reputation as a reliable performer that didn't quite have the charisma to reach the company's upper echelon. Like many others throughout the 1990s, Holly distrusted The Kliq because of their relationship with McMahon. Speaking in a "shoot" interview years later, Holly revealed that he had never heard anything specific about the group holding his career down, but it was the mere possibility that set him off.

"That's the thing, you don't know what they did. You have no earthly idea what they did," Holly said. "Vince was so tight with those guys, so you don't know what went on behind closed doors."

Writing in his 2012 book, "The Hardcore Truth," Holly had more negative things to say about The Kliq. Though the friends acted as though they were all close, Holly doubted whether The Kliq actually cared about one another, noting one incident when Waltman failed to step in as Michaels was getting beaten up in a 1995 backstage fight with tag team wrestlers Don and Ron Harris.