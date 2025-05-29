The Opps Outparty The Frat House, Retain AEW World Trios Titles

Fresh off competing in the Anarchy in the Arena match on Sunday at Double or Nothing, The Opps defended their AEW World Trios Championships on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday and defeated Ring of Honor's Frat House. Cole Karter, Griff Garrison, and Preston Vance made their way down to the ring with the rest of the faction, including the "pledges" of their fraternity after an apparent night of partying in El Paso, Texas.

As Jacked Jameson raved about their antics on the microphone, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata looked confused. The champions went after their challengers and the bell rang with Joe and Vance starting off the match.

Jameson attempted to hit Hobbs with the fraternity paddle, which didn't go as planned for him, and then threw the pledges in the ring one-by-one as Hobbs took them out. Vance attempted to go after Hobbs with the paddle, but was caught by the referee. Hobbs hit him with a spinebuster and followed it up with another to Karter for the quick victory.