Bully Ray Says This WWE Titleholder Doesn't Feel Like A World Champion

This past April, Jey Uso defeated GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, and though he's still one of the most popular babyfaces in WWE today, fans have been split on Uso's title reign thus far. Where some have been satisfied with his feud with Logan Paul, others feel the title has failed to elevate Uso, including Bully Ray Dudley, who claimed on "Busted Open Radio" that the 39-year-old doesn't feel like "WWE Raw's" top champion.

"Jey Uso to me feels like a guy who won the World Heavyweight Championship, he doesn't feel like the World Heavyweight Champion." Bully said. "Did you, or did you not feel that in the promo between Jey Uso and GUNTHER that Jey Uso lost his spot, was confused, forgot what he wanted to say? ... there was an uncomfortable silence, there was a pregnant pause, I almost picked up on GUNTHER maybe saying some things to Jey Uso to get him back on track. You know how Jey Uso finally got back on track? With the one word, four letters, blah, blah, blah ... that to me, concerning, because where are they? Where's the real emotional investment? Are they just showing up to say Yeet?"

Despite being disappointed with Uso's current reign, Bully still feels there's potential for his story to be presented on a deeper level, referring to how emotionally invested fans became in Uso's character in The Bloodline. The WWE Hall Of Famer also stated that Uso needs an imposing heel to be a constant threat to his title in order to create intrigue around the championship going forward.

