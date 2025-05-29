Dave Meltzer Addresses Reports About AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 Main Event

This past weekend at AEW Double Or Nothing, "Hangman" Adam Page defeated Will Ospreay in the finals of the Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament, earning himself the opportunity to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at AEW All In. According to reports earlier this week, the result to the main event could've been completely different, with neither Ospreay or Page wanting to emerge victorious. This was seemingly because both competitors believed the other deserved the title opportunity at All In, with either Moxley or AEW President Tony Khan making the late decision to have Page pickup the win. That said, Dave Meltzer covered the story in a recent edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio," explaining that not every detail regarding the match between Ospreay and Page is accurate.

"The story is mostly true that's out there, I mean in the sense of they did have discussions. Will Ospreay did say that he thinks Adam Page should've won ... Adam Page said that he thought that Will Ospreay should win, which again is not that unusual. The story that's not exactly true is that nothing was decided till the last minute. Now the truth is that almost nobody knew and there were people backstage and most of them I think thought that Will Ospreay was winning until the match ended and he didn't win, but they had kept that under the vest. It was not decided at the last minute though, that was known but it was known to almost nobody."

Meltzer explained that it's not unusual for wrestlers to advocate for their opponent to win a match instead of themselves, stating that both WWE and AEW operate under a team atmosphere today, rather than a more individualistic mindset.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.