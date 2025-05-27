Neither AEW Men's Owen Hart Cup Finalist Wanted To Win Tournament

It was one of the most hotly anticipated matches in AEW history even before either man got to the ring, but by the time it was over, the AEW Double or Nothing main event between "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Will Ospreay had cemented itself as something fans would never forget. Part of that was due to its ending, which saw Page finish Ospreay off with a Buckshot Lariat, winning both the Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament and a AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley at AEW All In.

Almost as interesting in the match itself, however, are the conversations that took place leading up to the match regarding who should go over. Fightful Select reports that Page had actually pushed for himself to lose the match, with Ospreay instead picking up the victory. Ospreay, meanwhile, was the exact opposite, pushing for Page to win. The conversation would later include Moxley, with the AEW World Champion reportedly leaning towards Page as his All In opponent, though it's unclear if that played any role in AEW owner Tony Khan's decision.

If true, Ospreay and Page politicking for the other to win the match would represent a stark contrast from the norm in wrestling history, which has featured many top stars, most notably Hulk Hogan, arguing in favor of themselves going over instead of losing. Either way, the decision was ultimately made to go with Page, which was said to be a shock to an AEW locker room that had largely been expecting an Ospreay victory. The finish had been kept under wraps by Khan in the lead up to Double or Nothing, playing a big role in the shocked feeling many had over the result.