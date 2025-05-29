Backstage Update On Injury Chelsea Green Suffered At WWE SNME May 24

Former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green broke her nose at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, but people backstage were impressed with how she handled it, according to Fightful Select.

Green got hurt at the end of her United States Championship match against Zelina Vega when Vega's attempt at a 619 went wrong. Even though she lost the match and broke her nose, Green went right backstage to film promo content for WWE.

WWE doctors checked Green and confirmed her nose was definitely broken. But what really impressed WWE talent and staff was how good her attitude was after getting hurt.

Many people backstage said Green handled the tough situation really well and stayed positive even though she was in pain following the match. Her calm reaction made a positive impression on WWE staff.

What impressed people most was that Green knew how to use her injury to her advantage. Instead of just being upset about her broken nose, she used it to make entertaining content for fans. The injury may actually open up new directions for her character.

This isn't the first time Green has broken her nose. She has had similar injuries before. Doctors think she has what's called a clean break, which usually heals better than other kinds of broken noses.

The current plan is for Green to keep appearing on WWE TV. But she will probably need to wear a face mask during her matches to protect her nose while it heals. Knowing Green's comedic ability, it seems likely that she will make the most of her upcoming "mask era."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Fightful Select" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.