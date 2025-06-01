Why Karrion Kross Says WWE Made The Right Call With Hendry-Orton At WrestleMania 41

Karrion Kross has been one of the more outspoken wrestlers of the year, as he made his grievances with his WWE booking well known following WrestleMania 41. In a new interview with Ariel Helwani, Kross revealed that there were some bright spots at the show, especially the surprise appearance of former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry. Helwani pointed out that Randy Orton's open challenge could've been an opportunity for the former NXT Champion, but Kross denied any possibility.

"It was only ever something that was tracking online. No one at any point ever said 'You were in the running,'" Kross explained. The former Final Testament member would love the opportunity to wrestle Randy Orton, however. "Randy's one of the greatest of all time and as badly as I want to be in the ring with him, I'd never be so condescending to go up to them and be like 'How about me?'"

Kross says he's always interested in grabbing the proverbial brass ring, but he doesn't want to delude himself into thinking it was his moment to politic. Helwani asked if Kross felt that Hendry was the right choice for Orton's opponent.

"Yes...For one, I'm very proud of Joe," Kross said, happy that management finally sees what Kross has seen in the Scottish star. "He's been ready to go in the capacity that he's in and people have stared a hole through the guy like he doesn't even exist, and that's brutal. Like as a human being, when that's happening...For everything that show needed, it was the right call."

Kross says he will always wonder if he could've had Hendry's spot, but the fan reaction told him it was the right choice.

"I'm not gonna argue with that," Kross said.