Joe Hendry Reflects On WWE WrestleMania Debut, Implies 2025 Could Get Even Bigger

While it's unclear whether they said his name or not, TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry still appeared at WrestleMania 41 anyway, serving as Randy Orton's surprise opponent. And while some have questioned why Hendry both lost in quick fashion, and was left laying by a second RKO from Orton after the match, Hendry hasn't, instead being thrilled he go to work on such a big stage.

Speaking with "The Ariel Helwani Show," Hendry reflected on what he considers to be one of the biggest moments of his wrestling career.

"I don't want to speak for other people, but honestly, what is unreal for me is to be able to stand there Randy Orton, with CM Punk, and with John Cena, and for them to tell me that they thought that I was the right person for the spot...and I did my part in helping create a moment that they felt was the right moment for the show at that time, to contribute to the show," Hendry said. "And for them to tell me that, that's as rewarding as going out there in front of all those people themselves. These guys are...you know, legends in the game. So I'm very grateful for this taking place. I continue to be grateful. And then yeah, I'm thankful to the fans. It's them who have put me in this position."

As excited as Hendry is about the moment, his own personal WrestleMania merchandise, and Topps card featuring him and Orton, he was quick to success that WrestleMania would be far from the peak of his career.

"I just have a feeling...I remember thinking 'How could 2025 possibly be bigger than 2024?'" Hendry said. "But you know, I've just got this sneaking suspicion that we're just getting started."

