Mark Henry Explains Why WWE Needs To Allow The Wyatt Sicks To Be Different

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes the company needs to take a unique approach with the Wyatt Sicks faction to help them reach their full potential, according to comments made on "Busted Open Radio."

He believes the group's supernatural and mysterious nature requires a different kind of presentation.

"When you have something that's of an alternative, futuristic, spiritual realm, something that's completely different, then you gotta allow it to be different. You can't just do matches. You can't just have backstage promos with them talking. Man, this is the time to do cinematic stuff. Man, they could do so much. I see a vision for it, but it ain't about what I see, it's about what they see," Henry explained.

The "World's Strongest Man" wants to see the Wyatt Sicks succeed because wrestling history is full of factions that didn't work out. He pointed out that while some groups like the Four Horsemen, Nation of Domination, and D-Generation X became legendary, many others were quickly forgotten.

Henry stressed how important it is for WWE to handle this group correctly so they don't become another failed faction. He also explains the negativity about the Wyatt Sicks' return on "SmackDown."

"We don't want it to be another unsuccessful faction, because you look at the history of wrestling, for all the successful factions; Horseman, Nation, DX. Then, you have these factions that just fell on deaf ears," Henry said. "I want them to be listed as one of the factions that we all remember."

The Wyatt Sicks have already shown they can create buzz following their debut last year. Henry's advice suggests that WWE should embrace what makes them special instead of forcing them into normal wrestling storylines. By using movie-style filming and creative presentation, the group could become something truly memorable in WWE history.

