Mark Henry Explains Negativity About Wyatt Sicks After WWE SmackDown Return

The Wyatt Sicks made their return to "WWE SmackDown" last Friday night, getting involved in the tag team main event and forcing a disqualification. Mark Henry of "Busted Open Radio" noted that the wrestlers received a massive reaction from the crowd, which stood in contrast to some of the negative online chatter surrounding the faction prior to their time away.

"The negativity is because they're not in a defined role," Henry said. "If the WWE puts them in a defined role, you solve the problems."

Henry stated that he would book The Wyatt Sicks to become the top heel faction on "SmackDown." The WWE Hall of Famer then made an interesting comparison, explaining that he would utilize the group in a similar fashion as one of the company's biggest singles stars.

"Just like John Cena said he was gonna ruin wrestling, I would have the Wyatt Sicks do [a different] version of what John Cena's doing," Henry continued. "'We're gonna ruin everything. You will not have a successful championship match. You will not have a successful tag team match. You will not have a successful trios [match]. Nothing is going to go well unless we get the opportunity for those titles. End of story.'"

The Wyatt Sicks interrupted a WWE Tag Team Championship match on Friday, with the Street Profits defending against Axiom and Nathan Frazer. Other teams, such as DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns, were also at ringside for the match. The show ended with the Wyatt Sicks leveling everyone before standing in the ring together near a birthday cake.

The segment marked the group's first appearance since December 2024, as their leader, Bo Dallas, was dealing with an injury. Their return took place on the birthday of the late Bray Wyatt, whom the group serves as a tribute to.

