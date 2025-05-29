Aleister Black Says He's 'Hungry' For Another Match With This WWE Star

Recently returned WWE wrestler Aleister Black wants another chance to face Cody Rhodes and says their past matches left him wanting more, according to comments on the "Battleground Podcast."

Black had high praise for Rhodes both as a person and as a wrestler. He thinks Rhodes is one of the best wrestlers in WWE right now and enjoyed working with him in the past in AEW.

"I think Cody is the ultimate professional. Um, speaking as, you know, a human being. I think Cody is a fantastic person. As a competitor, I think that Cody is the marquee player at the moment. I think having run my storylines with him has made me so much more hungry for more of it, because I feel that there was a lot more that we could have tapped into. I sincerely hope we can do that here because there was so much left on the table," Black said.

Black believes he and Rhodes work well together because their characters contrast each other, creating an interesting dynamic that fans can sink their teeth into.

The Dutch performer also talked about how wrestling feuds never really end, even years later.

"Well, this is wrestling, so there's always receipts owed no matter what. You know, we'll be 70 years old at convention still thinking that we can probably duke it out. The beauty about professional wrestling is that it transcends a lot, and as you say, like you know the IWC ... will continuously push out narratives and ideas and the beauty about it is that they can discuss it, they can agree/disagree with it, and I think for us it's an interesting and very useful mirror to bounce back off," Black said.

Black correlates wrestling fans online to a constant focus group that can help create stories and discussions that make the sport more interesting for everyone involved.

