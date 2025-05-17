Why Aleister Black Was Worse Off In AEW

Nearly four years after his initial release from the company, Aleister Black is back in WWE. The Dutchman made his return to the company on the April 25, 2025, episode of "WWE SmackDown," attacking The Miz and asserting himself once again as one of the most dangerous men in WWE.

In between his release and return, fans could still see Black wrestle on a regular basis, as shortly after being let go by WWE, he debuted as Malakai Black in All Elite Wrestling on the July 7, 2021 episode of "AEW Dynamite," attacking both Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes. It was a debut that took everyone in the wrestling business by surprise, primarily because WWE had not extended the initial 30 day non-complete clause in his "WWE NXT" contract to 90 days when he moved to the main roster. Fans had high hopes for Black, and in his run that spanned over three years, he had some very memorable moments.

Most notably, he put together the House of Black stable with his Kings of the Black Throne tag team partner Brody King, long-time rival-in-WWE-turned-friend-in-AEW Buddy Matthews, and a young Julia Hart who was transformed from a happy-go-lucky cheerleader, to a princess of darkness who could both wrestle and guide the house to multiple victories. Together, Black, King, and Matthews would win the AEW World Trios Championships, holding them for 175 days in 2023, beating the likes of The Elite, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, and even the trio comprised of CM Punk and FTR, known better as CMFTR.

With all that said, Black's run in AEW has left a lot to be desired, and the question of where his run in the company went wrong is complicated to say the least.