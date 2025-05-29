Eric Bischoff Reacts To Reports Of WWE's Roman Reigns Potential Movie Role

Last week, news emerged that former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is being considered for a live action movie based on the popular video game series, "Street Fighter." While nothing is finalized, Reigns is reportedly in talks to star as Akuma, a red-haired antagonist. During a recent edition of "83 Weeks," WWE Hall of Famer Eric Biscoff weighed in on this potentially big opportunity for "The OTC."

"It was, I should say, just a matter of time," Bischoff said. "Roman, I don't know how good of an actor he is. We're about to find out. Like any other goal or aspiration, he'll get better as he goes, but the one thing we do know for sure is he's got an amazing presence. He's one of those people that when he walks into the room, no matter how busy you are, or what the conversation happened to be that you were engaged in, you kind of stop and look over and ask yourself if you don't already know 'Who the hell is that guy?'

"He's got an amazing presence," Bischoff continued, "and if he could pick up the acting along the way and get some great coaching, who knows, man. He's got an amazing look. He looks like a Hollywood movie star."

While not profound, Reigns has some experience in the movie industry. In 2019, he played Mateo Hobbs — the brother of Luke Hobbs (played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) — in "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw." The following year, he appeared as a tattooed meathead in the romantic comedy, "The Wrong Missy." Later this year, fans can see him in "The Pickup," a new heist comedy starring Keke Palmer and Eddie Murphy.

