Bully Ray Offers Praise, Criticism Of Cody Rhodes' WWE Return At SNME

After a month away from television, Cody Rhodes surprised fans and Jey Uso with his return at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. After John Cena pulled the referee out of the ring and began beating down Uso amidst his world title defense against Logan Paul, "The American Nightmare" bolted down and took out Cena with a Cross Rhodes and series of his own punches. On "Busted Open Radio," these punches were subject to both praise and criticism, courtesy of WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

"Love the way Cody hit the ring, obviously in his American Nightmare windbreaker," Ray said. "Tiny little thing that I loved — Cody's punches. Cody's punches when he hit the ring were on point. Those are great pro wrestling punches. If somebody were to say something disparagingly about Brandi [Rhodes] in a bar, that's the way Cody Rhodes would have punched somebody in the face. Thus, that's the way he was punching when he hit the ring."

While Ray is a fan of Rhodes' initial trio of strikes to Cena, the same cannot be said for the drop down uppercut that followed. "If I'm Cody Rhodes, I'm getting rid of that drop down punch,' Ray said. "I understand there was a part of Dustin [Rhodes'] repertoire back in the day. I understand Cody adopted it, [but] the drop down punch doesn't get you anywhere. In a real-deal fight, it would never happen. I would just like to see more fists flying from Cody."

With Cena neutralized by the Cross Rhodes, Uso nailed Paul with a spear and a Frog Splash, after which the referee returned to the ring to count his subsequent pinfall on "The Maverick." From there, Rhodes helped the WWE World Heavyweight Champion to his feet and called out Cena and Paul to a tag team match at WWE Money in the Bank on June 7.

