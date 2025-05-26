WWE HOFer Mark Henry Praises Cody Rhodes's Return At SNME

This past weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event, Cody Rhodes made his WWE return during the World Heavyweight Championship match between Jey Uso and Logan Paul. During the final stages of the contest, John Cena ran down to the ring and attacked Uso while the referee was knocked out, but before Paul could capitalize, Rhodes evened the odds and fought off the Undisputed WWE Champion, allowing Uso to retain the title. Many were thrilled to see "The American Nightmare" reappear for the first time since WrestleMania 41, especially WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry, who explained how Rhodes' return is an example of why people become invested in professional wrestling.

"That's the thing about wrestling that makes you a fan is the fact that everything can be going great, you having a good time, you spent a little money to buy those tickets, to get that popcorn and your drinks, and then you sit there and then Cody Rhodes' music plays and comes down and you just throw that s**t in the air ... you don't care about the money the popcorn costs, you kick the drink over, you don't give a s**t about that drink no more. Look, Cody, he's back! Oh my god man, what a moment." He said on "Busted Open Radio."

Henry also credited Michael Cole for calling Rhodes "The Quarterback" upon his return, explaining that not everybody has the opportunity to be the face of a wrestling company, and that the 39-year-old has built an aura around himself as WWE's top star.

