Tommy Dreamer Assesses Whether WWE's Ricky Saints Is Ready For Main Roster

Ricky Saints recently lost his NXT North American title to Shawn Spears during an episode of "WWE NXT," bested by the veteran who hit the former champion with a Diamond Cutter through a chair, resulting in a neck injury that was targeted all night long. However, now that Saints is without his championship, could he be called up to finally prove his mettle on the main roster?

According to Tommy Dreamer, during the latest "Busted Open Radio," Saints might still need some more time in development. "I think he still has to learn the WWE system, I think he needs to be in NXT a little longer," the veteran opined. "Maybe also, him and Oba [Femi]. And if you want to be... honestly, [Femi] is the ruler. The next person to beat Oba is taking over NXT. Who that person is, I don't know." Dreamer noted that Trick Williams is still a big deal in NXT right now and even bigger than Oba Femi, but added how many believed that Williams should've been called up by now instead.

Dreamer was then asked to clarify what he means by the "WWE System" but the veteran quickly added that he isn't currently in the "system" but shared what he experienced during his early years in WWE. "From me going from ECW to WWE? It was a whole new universe. Number one: everyone was bigger," he said, also explaining that there were time constraints in WWE he wasn't accustomed to. "These are all things that you have to think of when you're working in another company."

