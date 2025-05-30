Tommy Dreamer Wants To See Staredown Between Stephanie & This WWE Main Roster Star

WWE legend Tommy Dreamer thinks Stephanie Vaquer could have an amazing rivalry with Rhea Ripley when she moves up to the main roster. Vaquer has made a huge impact since joining "NXT," and rumors suggest she will join Raw or SmackDown very soon.

On "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer shared his excitement about what could happen when Vaquer faces top WWE stars. He specifically mentioned how great it would be to see her stare down with Ripley, creating what he called a "dream match."

"I mean, she could definitely show up and have this awesome staredown with Rhea Ripley, and you're gonna be like, oh my God, this is another dream match that can happen, whether you want her as a heel or you want her as a babyface. I already see her as a megatar babyface. And then you put that WWE "Raw" machine behind her, that's a thing," Dreamer explained.

Dreamer believes Vaquer would work best as a babyface. He thinks WWE's production team and resources on "Raw" could help make her a huge star.

However, Dreamer also warned that moving to the main roster isn't always easy. He pointed out that WWE's main shows already have many talented women wrestlers, making it hard for new people to stand out.

"Think of the roster they already have up there," Dreamer said. "You have to find your way when you're up there. Think of all the successes that have been up there, think of all the people who aren't even with the company anymore after being up there."

Vaquer's success in "NXT" suggests she has what it takes to succeed on the main roster, but only time will tell if she can become the megastar Dreamer believes she can be.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.