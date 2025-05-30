WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 5/27/25

This past Tuesday, two massive title changes occurred on "WWE NXT," with Ethan Page defeating Ricky Saints to become NXT North American Champion, and Jacy Jayne shockingly dethroning Stephanie Vaquer for the NXT Women's Championship. Despite the surprising results and NXT Battleground receiving a positive reception last Sunday, the developmental brand's viewership failed to improve.

According to Wrestlenomics, "NXT" averaged 650,000 viewers and posted a 0.14 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership declined by 7%, though the 18-49 demo did increase, rising by 8%. In addition, Tuesday's broadcast was the lowest rating "NXT" has drawn since the April 1 edition of the show, with the program usually averaging a number closer to the 700,000 viewer mark. That said, "NXT" faced stiff sports competition in primetime this week, going up against both NBA and NHL playoff action.

The NBA Eastern Conference Final game between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers topped the night, averaging 5,910,000 viewers on TNT. Additionally, the Western Conference Final game between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars drew 1,521,000 viewers and ranked third in the 18-49 demo on cable. "NXT's" overall viewership has grown by 3% since last year, but the brand continues to lose viewers in the 18-49 demographic, being down in the category by 30% since May 2024. Hopefully with the NBA and NHL playoffs coming to an end this June, "NXT's" total viewership will grow heading into the summer with less sports competition airing during the same timeslot.