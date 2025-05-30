WWE's Logan Paul Addresses 'Peers' Who Aren't Happy With His Opportunities, Success

WWE star and social media influencer Logan Paul is one of the most hated men in the WWE Universe but the former United States Champion has always lived off of the hate he gets from fans, and according to veterans, Logan Paul might be one of the last real heels in the industry today. However, according to Paul, himself, there's hate he gets from his peers, which he addressed during a vlog on his YouTube channel.

"I wanted to be the biggest entertainer in the world," Paul said before pointing out how his recent team up with John Cena was going to be another opportunity to prove that to fans. "It's my understanding that some of my peers are not happy I get these shots so quickly in my career." Paul then explained to his peers that he's not in WWE because he goes viral on social media but because he's simply fantastic and that this has been the impression he's been getting for a decade already.

"With those impressions comes an audience — a fanbase, eyeballs — that's why I'm here," he explained. "People watch what I do. They care about what I do. Whether they're on my team – they want me to win – whether they're waiting for me to fail – doesn't matter, they're watching." Paul then posed a question to his peers who have a problem with his position in the WWE: "Who's watching you?"

While Paul did not name any of the aforementioned peers by name, Karrion Kross referenced Paul in his post-WrestleMania 41 shoot promo.

