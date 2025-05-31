Rikishi Weighs In On WWE's JC Mateo, AKA Jeff Cobb

The Bloodline acquired the services of another monster at the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event on May 10 as former NJPW star Jeff Cobb made his debut for the company. Cobb has since been renamed JC Mateo, and has quickly cemented himself as perhaps the strongest member of The Bloodline to date, manhandling the likes of LA Knight, Rey Fenix, and Jimmy Uso on episodes of "WWE SmackDown." Another member of the Samoan dynasty, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, spoke about Mateo on his "Off The Top" podcast and asked one very important question. "Is it just me, or is he just stocky like Taz back in the day?" Rikishi asked. "He's got such big shoulders man it just looks like he don't got a neck..."

Rikishi then got serious about Mateo's ability in the ring, praising him for his ability to move quickly for a big man while also being able to suplex anyone who steps in front of him, before opening up about how he happy he is for the former NJPW star as he knows how hard it can be to make a name for yourself outside of the walls of a major wrestling company.

"What he has learned and went through with the independent circuit, dealing with a lot of promoters, dealing with his own business as far as how to negotiate deals...I'm sure he was ready by the time he came to WWE, and to be able to have that financial security, whether he works in a work or doesn't in a month, he still gets a weekly paycheck. So that to me is the number one winner for me, for all those that get an opportunity to able to wrestle in WWE or any big company that pays hard-earned money, and it couldn't happen to a better guy."

