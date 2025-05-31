Bully Ray On Whether Adam Page Should Be 'The Guy' To Dethrone AEW Champ Jon Moxley

Hangman Adam Page is just one win away from completing his redemption arc as he will be the man to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All In Texas on July 12. Page earned the shot by winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing, defeating Will Ospreay in the tournament final, but many people have felt that throughout the Death Riders storyline that Darby Allin, who has been away from TV to climb Mount Everest, will be the one to dethrone Moxley. However, during a recent edition of "Busted Open After Dark," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray feels that AEW might have to ditch the idea of Allin beating Moxley in favor of crowning Page at Globe Life Field.

"It was so early in the promo and I felt Hangman so much that I wrote down in my notes 'Should AEW wait on Darby Allin...or should they pull the trigger on Hangman right now? [Should AEW] pull the trigger on Hangman at All In?' Should Hangman Page be the guy to defeat Jon Moxley?...Should Hangman be the guy? I was feeling after this promo...that Hangman should be the guy." Ray was also a fan of Page handing over the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament belt he won at Double or Nothing to Tony Schiavone as he knows someone else will try and win the competition next year, whereas he is 100% focused on facing Moxley at All In Texas.

Moxley and Page had a very intense feud back in 2023, resulting in Page defeating Moxley in a Texas Death Match at that year's Revolution pay-per-view, but with the richest prize in AEW on the line at All In Texas, their upcoming match will be the most important by some distance.

