Tommy Dreamer Calls This WWE NXT Star A 'Wolf In Sheep's Clothing'

Trick Williams, now dubbing this era of TNA as "Trick-N-A," is quite pleased with the newest gold trophy he captured in the TNA World Championship at "WWE NXT" Battleground last Sunday. Daring those who aren't too keen of his new position to do something about it with his conceited proclamation of "let's take about it," well, the Head of TNA's Talent Relations, Tommy Dreamer, had something to say about it on the latest episode of "Busted Open Radio."

"You know what it exposed Trick as? He's a wolf in sheep's clothing," Dreamer argued. "He is a liar. Now that he has, pretty much, a company at their mercy holding the title, he literally back talked what he said on Tuesday."

What Dreamer is alluding to is the fact that Williams was supposed to make a live appearance at this past Thursday's "TNA iMPACT!" but did not. Instead, he recorded a message for TNA to air, stating that the accommodations he sought in order to be there in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, TNA management could not fulfill (first class plane ticket and five-star hotel for him and his entourage).

Next Tuesday on "NXT," Williams will hold his first title defense against Mike Santana. Many, like Dreamer, are pining their hope on Santana to save the company and return the World Heavyweight Championship back to where it belongs. Nicknamed "The Standard of TNA," the former LAX (Latin American X-Change) member has been an ascending favorite since his return to the company last year. In his first in-ring appearance on "NXT" this past Tuesday, Santana defeated Tavion Heights.

