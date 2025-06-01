PROGRESS World Champion Reportedly Informed He Won't Be Signed Following WWE Tryout

While WWE were on the road to WrestleMania 41, the company embarked on an extensive European tour that saw a number of dates in the United Kingdom. While in the UK, WWE held tryouts for some of the best talent that England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland had to offer, with one of the most high profile names involved being current PROGRESS World Champion Luke Jacobs. Rumors began to swirl regarding Jacobs and his future on the UK scene as some believed that he had been signed by WWE, but that is not the case.

Fightful Select's Corey Brennan has confirmed that Jacobs has not been signed by WWE, with the PROGRESS World Champion finding out the news during the promotion's annual Super Strong Style 16 tournament which took place on May 4 and 5. However, just because Jacobs didn't get signed now doesn't mean that he won't get another chance in the future, as multiple sources told Brennan that WWE were massively impressed by Jacobs, and will likely take another look at the current PROGRESS World Champion later on down the line.

Other UK stars that participated in the tryouts were Man Like Deiress, who won the 2025 Super Strong Style 16 tournament, Rhio, who has been on WWE's radar for sometime, and Goldenboy Santos, who reportedly impressed WWE as much as Jacobs did. With that said, WWE has not signed any of the stars who tried out for them at the time of writing. PROGRESS isn't the only British company that Jacobs currently has ties to as he is currently one half of the RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Champions alongside Ethan Allen as part of the Young Guns, and has been the Infinite Promotions Heavyweight Champion for nearly 500 days, winning the title back in January 2024.