WWE Has Eyes On Top UK Indie Talents

For the first time ever, WWE's Road to WrestleMania tour is going international, with the promotion set to tour Europe for most of March, including holding TV tapings in the England, Scotland, Belgium, Italy, and Spain. And with the tour comes a chance for WWE to check out some of the local talent. Word has already leaked that WWE will be holding tryouts for European talent when they head to London, and at least a few names may not even need the tryout to secure a contract.

Fightful Select reports that WWE currently has interest in two particular UK wrestlers whom several WWE talents have pushed the promotion to sign. The first name is Rhio, who has been linked to WWE several times in the past, while the second is Man Like DeReiss. How much interest is unclear, however, as not only have neither Rhio nor DeReiss been signed, it remains unclear whether either talent will be part of the Road to WrestleMania tour in any capacity, or if they will be participating in the upcoming London tryout.

As noted, Rhio has long been associated with WWE, having trained with WWE star Natalya at the new Hart Dungeon when visiting the US last year, as well as visiting the WWE Performance Center. She also appeared in AEW as an extra at All In this past Summer, accompanying Saraya and her family members to the ring. Meanwhile, DeReiss is best known for appearances in PROGRESS in his native country, and GCW here in the states. Both DeReiss and Rhio wrestled for NXT UK years ago as freelance talent, though neither ultimately signed with the WWE brand.