Backstage Update On British Wrestling Talent At WWE NXT Taping

During this past Tuesday's episode of "NXT," some keen observers thought they spotted some interesting names in the crowd. They were correct, as photos later confirmed that PROGRESS Wrestling stars Rhio, Tate Mayfairs, and Molly Spartan were all on hand for the show, sparking speculation that the trio may be coming into "NXT," or could be part of WWE's rapidly growing ID program.

If that is the case, it's currently being kept quiet. Fightful Select reports that those in "NXT," and those close to the trio, are claiming that Rhio, Mayfairs, and Spartan were "just visiting for now," and are not signing with "NXT" or joining the ID program. That said, one can expect to see Rhio more in the US, as she is currently basing herself out of Orlando in preparation for a US tour.

Rhio and Mayfairs have been on WWE's radar for sometime, with Rhio attending a WWE tryout while they were in the UK earlier this year, while Mayfairs was once signed to NXT UK, though it appears he never wrestled for the brand before it went on hiatus. Both have AEW experience as well, as Rhio could be seen as a member of Saraya's entourage at AEW All In this past August, while Mayfairs wrestled Daniel Garcia on "AEW Collision" back in June. Spartan, meanwhile, has remained a mainstay of the Scottish indie scene, working for promotions such as Insane Championship Wrestling.

Though they aren't yet associated with WWE or WWE ID, Rhio, Mayfairs, and Spartan's presence has led to the question regarding European talent being part of the ID program. At least at this time, there is no word on any European talent being brought into the program, nor any word of talent receiving an ID offer.