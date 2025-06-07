WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Points Out Paradox Of The Samoan Werewolf, Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu has been on a continuous roll of momentum since debuting in WWE in 2024. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the "Samoan Werewolf" has caught on with fans.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has detected a change in one of the newer additions to the Samoan Dynasty's character in WWE. Even though Fatu is still semi-positioned as a heel, fans are starting to cheer for him.

On "Off The Top" podcast, Rikishi talked about how WWE fans are reacting to Fatu in a way that is organic. Fatu originally joined WWE as part of the "New Bloodline" storyline and was meant to be a mercenary of the highest order.

However, Rikishi explained that fans are drawn to Fatu and are showing him appreciation.

"The WWE Universe, their voices are loud, you know what I mean? So, I mean, they're already gravitating to Jacob as a babyface, and Jacob didn't ask to be a babyface. Jacob went out, you know, tried to do heel things and there was nothing babyface about Jacob that was out there. But, you know, fans, they follow people's careers when you're out there. They already have an attachment to Jacob," Rikishi said.

Rikishi also talked about his son Solo Sikoa, who has been showing a more comedic side to his character recently. Rikishi is happy to see Solo having fun with his wrestling persona.

"I just said, hey man it's good to see that you're finding yourself and you're out there. He said, 'I'm out there doing it, you know, having fun, Dad.' And that's what it's all about, right?" Rikishi explained.

Both Fatu and Sikoa are benefitting from their shifting roles, and will likely be a part of leading the next generation of superstars in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Off The Top" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.