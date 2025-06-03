LWO Member Suffers Potential Injury During WWE Speed Taping Ahead Of Worlds Collide

A member of the LWO is potentially injured ahead of the group's match at Worlds Collide on Saturday. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Joaquin Wilde had a rough spot against Lexis King during the "WWE Speed" taping ahead of "WWE Raw" on Monday. Sapp said on X (formerly Twitter) that it took Wilde awhile to get out of the ring.

Video posted by another user showed Wilde downed in the ring with three medical officials around him as King slid out of the ring to give them space. Wilde has a match alongside LWO stablemates Dragon Lee and Cruz Del Toro at Worlds Collide against AAA's Octagon Jr., Aero Star, and Mr. Iguana.

The 38 year old Wilde was previously involved with Legado Del Fantasma after he joined the main roster in 2022. He joined WWE in 2019. He was last on main roster programming in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal ahead of WrestleMania 41 on the April 18 edition of "WWE SmackDown."