WWE's Chelsea Green Credits This Former TNA Personality With Hot Mess Character

WWE star Chelsea Green seems to have a strong handle on who her character is, but like many wrestlers, that wasn't always the case. Appearing on "Limpin Ain't Easy with Timmy Baltimore," Green explained that her breakthrough came after realizing she was better suited to promos as opposed to performing in the ring. She credited a former WWE star for helping her develop a memorable persona in 2017 that led to this revelation.

"When I was in TNA, I was being transitioned into this 'Hot Mess' character, but we didn't know what it was going to be," Green said. "Myself and Dutch [Mantel] filmed that first pre-tape, where I sang, 'The sun will come out tomorrow.' I had just been left at the altar. He kept saying, 'Smear your makeup more! ... Be crazier! Cry!'"

Mantel, who had previously been known as Uncle Zebekiah and Zeb Colter in WWE, served as the lead creative figure in TNA for much of 2017, when the company was known as Global Force Wrestling. At the time, Green was wrestling in GFW under the name Laurel Van Ness while performing as Green elsewhere. At first, she dreaded the character changes, believing that making herself less attractive would damage her real-life dating prospects. Eventually, though, Green grew to love and appreciate the character, and she now wishes she would've gotten onboard sooner.

"I did everything that was going against what I thought beauty was, and — my God — I owe everything to Dutch for that moment," Green continued. "When that aired, ... everything fell into place. My eyes were open after I became the 'Hot Mess.' I realized that I didn't love the wrestling portion of wrestling. I loved the character work."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Limpin Ain't Easy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.