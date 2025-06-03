Eric Bischoff Reacts To WWE NXT Talent Holding TNA Championship

Last month, Trick Williams shocked the wrestling world when he defeated Joe Hendry in the main event of NXT Battleground to become the TNA World Champion. Williams' victory marked the first time that a wrestler captured the TNA World Championship while still being under contract with WWE, and he is expected to be part of several "TNA iMPACT!" tapings going forward. Following Williams' title win over Hendry, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff provided his thoughts on the decision to have the former NXT Champion emerge victorious and claimed that AEW should be pay closer attention to TNA's recent success.

"I think it's cool, right?" Bischoff said. "TNA appears to be gaining momentum and if I was AEW, I'd be much more concerned about TNA than I would be WWE because that's your real competition. And if you're not careful AEW, you're going to find instead of looking in your rearview mirror and see them coming up from behind you, you're going to be watching them pass you by because they're gaining steam. And this kind of thing with "NXT" and even something as subtle as Shawn Michaels holding up the title, that's a hell of an endorsement." He explained on "83 Weeks."

Bischoff stated that he's unsure about what the future could look like for TNA with Williams as champion, but believes their partnership with WWE is working and has been nothing but successful thus far. That said, the decision to have Williams win has left fans divided, as many feel that Hendry would've benefited from retaining the title, especially since he's yet to win a single important match in WWE.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.