Joe Hendry Explains How He Finally Got Over

Last year, many wrestling fans started to become familiar with TNA star Joe Hendry, whose theme song not only became a social media trend, but also topped the UK iTunes charts. Although fans today sing "I Believe in Joe Hendry" word for word and immediately recognize the 37-year-old due to his multiple appearances in WWE, many are still unaware that the former TNA World Champion has actually been using the entrance theme since 2019. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," Hendry stated that amplifying his persona and enhancing the visual aspects to his entrance was the reason his theme song finally became popular amongst the wrestling community.

"Wrestling is theatre and it needs to be larger than life and I was really more focused on the nuance before of what I thought was funny ... what I learned at TNA about character development, making everything bigger and just learning who and what Joe Hendry was as a character. I allowed that to come out visually in the second entrance video that I had done and I think by doing that, it tipped it over the edge."

Hendry explained that he used the same theme song when he was signed to Ring Of Honor, but failed to exaggerate key aspects to his entrance such as his signature head turn. He also referenced a popular sitcom to describe the evolution of his persona, stating that "It's almost like the difference between the British Office and the American Office," and is thrilled that he managed to transition into the character he is today.

