Scarlett Bordeaux Shares Pics From WWE Raw Backstage Photo Booth

On Monday night, "WWE Raw" was held from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the audience in attendance was treated to a strong card that included Jey Uso and Sami Zayn battling Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in tag team action, as well as two Money In The Bank Qualifying matches. However, behind the scenes, several wrestlers were using the BOK Center's photo booth, including Karrion Kross' manager Scarlett Bordeaux, who took to social media to share pictures that were taken last night.

In the first photo, Bordeaux is seen posing with former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, and "Raw" backstage interviewer Cathy Kelly. Although, in the second picture Bordeaux and Kross are attempting to take a couples photo, with Judgment Day member JD McDonagh hilariously showing up unexpectedly.

"One photobooth. Zero self restraint. #wweraw."

As of late, Bordeaux has been featured in several backstage segments with Kross, who has consistently been stalking Sami Zayn on a week-to-week basis. Similarly to The New Day, Kross has seemingly been trying to convince Zayn that he needs to reconsider his character choices, hinting that a heel turn would benefit his career going forward. Kross specifically told Zayn on this past Monday's "Raw" that he could've been a world champion "10 times over" if he would've stopped himself from always trying to be the hero. Although Zayn believes Kross' claims are false, it remains to be seen if a heel turn could be in the former Intercontinental Champion's future, especially with his best friend Jey Uso holding the World Heavyweight Title.