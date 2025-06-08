Ruby Soho's AEW Run Has Been Worse Off Than Fans Hoped

AEW has produced many PPVs over the years that can make the claim for being the greatest in the promotion's short history, but for most fans, the gold standard event remains All Out 2021. There were, of course, the top-tier matches, such as The Lucha Brothers, Penta and Rey Fenix, defeating the Young Bucks to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and CM Punk's return to wrestling, defeating Darby Allin. But a lot of All Out 2021's reputation is built on the surprise debuts of three former WWE stars. The most talked about to this day remain Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson, who both showed up in the show's closing angle. The third came earlier in the show, when Ruby Soho was the final entrant in the Casino Battle Royale, winning it to secure an AEW Women's World Championship shot.

Much like with Danielson and Cole, Soho's AEW debut was hotly anticipated, as many fans felt she'd have a point to prove after a WWE run many felt was lacking, and that she could be the catalyst for an AEW women's division that was still considered more of a weakness than a strength. Alas, a quick glance at Soho's overall run with AEW would lead many to conclude that things didn't quite work out the way everyone expected. While the AEW women's division has flourished, an argument can be made that Soho had little to do with it, as her AEW run to date features no runs as AEW Women's World Champion, nor the AEW TBS Championship. And it didn't seem that was in the cards prior to Soho going on maternity leave, as she was involved in a romance storyline with real-life partner, Angelo Parker, that was largely confined to the now-defunct "AEW Rampage."