Mark Henry Says John Cena's SmackDown Promo Wouldn't Have Gone Well Vs. This WWE Star

Last week on "WWE SmackDown," Logan Paul and Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena aimed several verbal jabs at their upcoming Money in the Bank opponents, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Instead of firing back with words of their own, however, Uso and Rhodes beckoned their adversaries to continue fighting with fists instead. According to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, a number of popular wrestlers would have perhaps taken a different course of action following Cena and Paul's remarks, one of which labeled Rhodes and Uso as "John Cena wannabes."

"They got to go back and forth," Henry said on "Busted Open Radio." "That wouldn't have washed with a [Chris] Jericho. That promo damn sure wouldn't have went well with The Miz, with The Rock. I double dog dare you try to grandstand on [CM] Punk. More than anybody I named, you are not going to grandstand on Punk. He is going to put you in your place.

"Guys need to take an example out of that and say 'You know what? I need to step my game up.' There ain't nothing wrong with that because I've been on top before and my boss has told me, 'Hey, you gotta do better.' [I said] 'Okay. How do I do that? What do I need to do in this situation?' You got to be mentally prepared, and I don't think they went out there mentally prepared for a verbal battle."

Amidst their face-to-face encounter, Cena also called both Rhodes and Uso "professional wrestling's biggest wannabes," after which he referred to Rhodes as "desperate" and Uso as "lazy." Following his introduction by Cena, Paul continued the trend by insulting Rhodes, Uso, and the live crowd in Knoxville. In response, "The American Nightmare" and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion leveled Paul and Cena a series of kicks as well as a Cody Cutter-3D combo.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.