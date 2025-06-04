HOFer Jeff Jarrett Thinks WWE Needs To Pour Gas On John Cena Story

When John Cena turned heel at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, many people thought that his final year as an active performer would have been something special, but it seems that some fans have already grown tired of Cena's run as a heel and believe the best move would be to turn him face again. During a recent edition of his "My World" podcast, AEW star Jeff Jarrett believes that WWE needs to do something to get people interested in Cena's heel run before it's too late.

"Better pour some gas on that fire," Jarrett said, who, despite being curious as to who he will face next, believes that WWE might not have had Cena's first few opponents mapped out for him, making his reign feel aimless in the process. "That's where I scratch my head, where are they going with him? I know Cody is back in the mix and they kind of did some chucking jiving, so are they are going to switch him back? Curiosity is what they want, but are they going to switch him face this quick? I don't know. I don't want to say they're in no man's land, but man, they are awful close to it. I really think they are awful close to it, so they've got to create a little bit more tailwind out of it because they came out of it...that'd been March, and we're just at the end of May."

Jarrett rounded off by using the upcoming tag team match at Money in the Bank on June 7, where Cena will team up with Logan Paul to take on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, as an example of a match that doesn't just do nothing for Cena, but it doesn't benefit the other three WWE Superstars either.

Please credit "My World" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.