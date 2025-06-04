Mark Henry Takes Issue With John Cena's WWE SmackDown Promo

John Cena's heel run continued on last Friday's "WWE SmackDown," with the world champion interrupting Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. The segment set up the tag match that will pit Cena and Logan Paul against Rhodes and Uso at WWE Money in the Bank, but many are still having trouble buying into this version of Cena's character. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry spoke on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio" and criticized the fact that Cena's latest promo was focused on status and not skill.

"Elitist behavior is not warranted in a fight," Henry said. "Being elite has nothing to do with it. That's what made me go, 'What are they talking about?'"

Specifically, Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo took issue with Cena telling Rhodes and Uso that Paul was responsible for paying their mortgage. The radio hosts pointed out that Cena was clearly wrong, as his two opponents are among the most popular wrestlers in the company. Henry didn't feel that Cena generated any "heat" with his promo, as his words felt meaningless.

"I sat there with a bewildered, puzzled look on my face when he said [Uso was lazy]," Henry continued. "I was like, 'Maybe you're confusing wrestling with that Hollywood s***, because I think you're getting picked in Hollywood. That's a beauty contest. That ain't got s*** to do with talent.' ... They would've had to say, 'Hey, we're gonna go to commercial, because Mark [has] lost his damn mind.' Because that's what would've happened."

Another aspect of the segment that Henry took issue with was Paul's comment about Rhodes and Uso getting an advantage because of who their fathers were. Henry noted that being born into a family that "opens doors" for one's career isn't anything to be ashamed of.

