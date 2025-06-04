WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Opens Up About John Laurinaitis' Role Backstage

Last week, John Laurinaitis agreed to give evidence in Janel Grant's civil lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE, with the former executive settling to be dropped from the case. Laurinaitis was once a wrestler known as Johnny Ace before eventually becoming the head of WWE's talent relations department. Naturally, there are wrestlers who have strong opinions on Laurinaitis, with Kevin Nash offering his thoughts on the latest "Kliq This."

"He was one of those guys that would come in and, to show his worth to the office, he would say, 'Hey, I know how we can f*** these guys. We'll put [in] a timeclock and they gotta sign in, and if they're not in by a certain time, then we'll fine them,'" Nash said. "Not understanding that the number one thing that differentiates you from being an employee to being a f***ing 1099 is f***ing not having to show up to work [at] a certain time."

Grinning, Nash assured co-host Sean Oliver that he never received such a fine. The wrestler recalled his time in TNA, which had attempted to adopt the same practice, with Nash stating that he used to sign his name as "1099." The numbers refer to wrestlers' status as independent contractors rather than employees, meaning that they file a 1099 form when paying taxes rather than receiving a W2 or other documentation.

Even prior to Laurinaitis' time as an executive, Nash wasn't a fan, though he didn't have any direct problems with Johnny Ace. The two worked together in WCW and Nash referred to him as a "d**k" during that time. However, Nash said he was hesitant to speak too poorly about Laurinaitis, not feeling the need to add more unnecessary fuel to the fire.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.