Shiloh Hill Shares Greatest Lesson From Being On The Undertaker's Team On WWE LFG

Shiloh Hill was one of the standout performers during the first season of "WWE LFG." Although he didn't win, the wrestler/social media influencer will return for the second season of "LFG," which is set to debut later this month. Speaking with MuscleManMalcolm, Hill was asked to share the biggest lesson he learned from The Undertaker, who chose Hill to be on his team at the beginning of the series.

"In terms of the ... ins and outs of the wrestling business, the biggest thing was taking every opportunity," Hill said. "But I actually think that the most important thing that he taught me, and that all the legends taught me as well ... just by example, was just because you do all these things and accomplish all these things doesn't mean you have to be a miserable person to be around."

Hill emphasized that all the veteran wrestlers involved with the show have been a pleasure to spend time with and learn from, which may go against the image that Bubba Ray Dudley (AKA Bully Ray) tries to get across on TV. As Hill continues forward in his wrestling career, he shared his hope to stay as humble as The Undertaker, Bully, and the show's other coaches.

The filming of the first "LFG" season went by quickly, according to Hill, but he learned a lot from The Undertaker in that time. As they film the show's next installment, Hill stated that he intends to soak in as much knowledge as possible from his next mentor, though he didn't offer up any spoilers on who that might be.

